From March 3-10, the Kentucky Career Centers added openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Mold Technician, RN — 3A-3rd Shift, 7p-7a, Delivery Driver I, RN — ED — 3RD SHIFT 7P — 7A, Sales Rep — Paducah, KY, APRN- ENT Paducah, Clinical Associate — CCSP-Mayfield, Child and Family Therapist-Mayfield, Clinical Associate — William H. Fuller Ctr. (PT and FT)-Mayfield, Retail Sales Associate(7.20E+08), Medical Assistant PRN — Urgent Care — Paducah, Clinical Associate — Housing — Graves Co.-Mayfield, Janitorial Worker, Community Support Professional, Child and Family Therapist-Mayfield, Staff Accountant, Host/Hostess, Class A CDL Truck Driver-Calvert City, Night Maintenance, Dish Washer, TEMPORARY PRN Medical Assistant Float, RN- Full Time (7P-7A);
Tele/Progressive Care, Laundry Service, Cross Utilized Agent — Pah, Hse Leader-Metropolis, Medical Laboratory Technician-Boaz, Family Practice Physician, Store Associate, Respiratory Technician-Mayfield, A Work/Life Balance While Practicing Internal Medicine, MRI Technician-Mayfield, Licensed Professional Counselor, Assistant Plant Manager-Calvert City, COVID 19 Vaccinator — Temp. — Nurse Extern (shift may vary), Operator-Benton, I&E Technician-Benton, Community Support Specialist, Welder-Columbus, Cook-Mayfield, Equipment Mechanic, Caregiver, Hatchery Maintenance-Hickory.
If you have a question related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to provide quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.