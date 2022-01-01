Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Patient Care Customer Service Evenings & Weekends Remote, Welder, Sales Rep, Phlebotomist, Field Technician, Deckhand — Livingston County, Full-Time Merchandiser, General Cleaner Fiberglass Roller, Waste Water Operator, Maintenance Worker, Cashiers, Process Engineer — Calvert City, Patient Access Coordinator, Plant Supervisor- Calvert City, Direct Support Professional — Benton, Machine Operator/Forklift, Junior Radiological Control Technician, Blast Crew CDL Driver Operator Local Home Daily, Warehouse Loader (Part Time), Medical Assistant Urology.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
