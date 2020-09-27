From Sept. 16-23, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Uniformed Unarmed Security Officer, Local Transport Driver (2nd Shift), Casual Courier/Delivery Driver/Non-DOT $17.44 per hour, Catering Lead, Community Manager-Metropolis, Production Clerk-Mayfield, Calibration Technician, Service Technician-Calvert City, Field Interviewer, Training Coordinator, Line Cook, Training Coordinator Assistant, Resident Assistant — AL, Delivery Driver I, Part Time Merchandiser-Paducah, KY, Automobile Technician, Shift Lead-Mayfield, Path Field Interviewer, Freight/Receiving-Metropolis, Customer Service Supervisor, Radiologic Technologist, Scheduler-Mayfield, National Over The Road Dry Van Driving, Urologist, Laboratory Assistant-Mayfield, Sales Associate, Dental/Denture Technician Support, Regional Driver-Metropolis, Store Shift Lead, Certified Medical Assistant, Flight Paramedic-Mayfield, Dietary Aide-Mayfield, Production Clerk — PRODU02918-00001-Mayfield, Customer Experience Specialist Advisor, Communication Online Adjunct Faculty Pool, Music Online Adjunct Faculty Pool, History Online Adjunct Faculty Pool, Sociology On Campus Adjunct Faculty Pool, History On Campus Adjunct Faculty Pool, Warehouse Worker, English Online Adjunct Faculty Pool, Theater Online Adjunct Faculty Pool, Philosophy On Campus Adjunct Faculty Pool, Cashier, Computer & Information Technologies Instructor, Religion Online Adjunct Faculty Pool, General Manager-Mayfield, Janitor, Assistant Manager-Metropolis, Cook, Server.
If you have a question that is related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link. Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form.
In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to for quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
