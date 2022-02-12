Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Inbound Customer Service Representative- Murray, Retail Sales Associate, Community Support Professional, Cook, Janitorial Worker, Advocate, Senior Manager, Human Resources, Social Worker — MSW, Machine Operator, Merchandiser, Delivery Driver I, Office Clerk, Remote Work From Home Customer Service Representative, Schedule Specialist — Home Health, Production, Plumber Helper — Benton, Pest Technician Trainee, Pharmacy Tech, Senior wwCommunity Service and Employment Program (SCSEP) Participant — various counties, Safety & Health Specialist II or III, Technician, Quality Assurance — Murray, Supply Chain Associate, General Cleaner, Warehouse Specialist — Murray, Operation & Maintenance Tech.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
