From July 28-Aug. 4, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Chopper Gun Operator (Coating), Laundry/Linen Worker, Materials Coordinator - Day Shift Operator, Utility Locator Field Technician, Calvert City, Home Care Registered Nurse - Paducah Retail Management, Finishing Manager, Training Coordinator, Assistant - 1384, CDL Driver, General Laborer, Insurance Professional, Master Electrician, Assembler 1, Branch Office Administrator - Calvert City, Maintenance Technician, Merchandiser, Caregiver / Home Health Aide, Virtual Collections Specialist, AEL Flight Paramedic, Office Clerk, Cashiers, Heavy Equipment Operator.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
