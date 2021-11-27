Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Warehouse Clerk- Murray, Maintenance Technician (Electrical), Patient Access Coordinator, Laborer-2nd shift- NEW Higher Starting Pay!, Retail Management , Service Technician, Assistant Store Manager -Mayfield, Restaurant Manager, Retail Associate Paducah Delivery Driver I, Phlebotomist Driver — Paid Training, Legal Assistant and/or Administrative Assistant, Medical Billing Customer Support Remote, Fixed Maintenance — Swing Shift-Livingston County, Customer Service Security Officer, Baker, Direct Support Professional — Benton, Fleet Mechanic, Delivery Driver Class A, Patient Dining Associate, Customer Service Rep — Paducah;
Labor Pool — Murray Union, Lab Technician, Railway Car Technician ( Car Mechanic), Scheduler and Payroll Coordinator Farm Worker, Bank Teller, Auto Body Prep and Paint.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
