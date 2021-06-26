From June 16-22, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Automobile Mechanic (Auto Mechanic), Labor Pool — Murray Union — Murray, Pharmacy Technician, Security Officer, Warehouse Associate, Skilled Machinist, Certified Surgery Tech, Teacher Associate, Home Care Nursing Assistant, Material Handler, Farm Worker — Graves County, Customer Service Representative, Multi-Media Journalist/New Reporter, Warehouse Clerk Medical Supplies — Murray, Fixed Maintenance-Nights, Social Worker — PRN, Key holder, Vessel Chief Engineer, Library Assistant — Graves County.
Pilgrim’s Pride will hold a hiring event outside at the Kentucky Career Center Paducah, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 29. Sign-on bonus and benefits offered, hiring for production workers and truck drivers.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
