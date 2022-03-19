Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Chemical Operator - Calvert City, Forklift Operator, Warehouse Material Handler Part Time 1st Shift, Senior Community Service and Employment Program (SCSEP) Participant- various counties, Farmworker, Technician, Quality Assurance - Murray, Delivery Merchandiser, Construction Operator, QA/QC Technician- Calvert City, Patient Care Customer Service Evenings & Weekends Remote - Murray, Service Technician, Laborer, Plant Operator- Calvert City, Medical Assistant, Water/Wastewater Project Manager, Administrative Assistant;
Heavy Equipment Operator – Livingston, Representative I - Customer Service- Calvert City, Multi-Site Security Officer- various counties, Welder- 3rd Shift, Assembler- 1st Shift, Delivery Driver I, Warehouse Associate.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
The Paducah Convention and Expo Center has openings in the banquet and catering department. They include: kitchen, prep, utility, cook and supervisory cook; back of hour/front of house float; maintenance/housekeeping. Pay based on experience, second chance employer.
For more information email david@paducahconventions.org or call (270)408-1346.
