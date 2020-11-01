From Oct. 21-28, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers.
Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
• Sales Associate-Bilingual, Flight Paramedic — AEL 157 — Paducah, KY, Security Officer-Benton, Branch Office Administrator — Benton, KY — 50689BR, Local Service Technician (No HAZMAT Exp Req), GENERAL CLEANER-Bardwell, Resident Assistant — AL, River Transportation Worker, On Air Radio Personality, Production Associate-Hickory, Account Sales Manager, Steward, Class A CDL Truck Driver, Patient Care Assistant, Radiology Technician, Sales Associate, Tax Preparer-Fancy Farm, Registered Nurse, Food Service Worker, Physical Therapist, Store Manager, Patient Safety Companion — Float Pool, Field Technician-Calvert City, Service Technician-Calvert City, INTAKE SPECIALIST-Benton, Sales Associate PT, DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONAL-Mayfield, Sourcing Analyst, Raw Materials-Wickliffe, OT Cybersecurity Director- Transportation, Independent Representative-Wingo,
• Delivery Driver, Maintenance Supervisor-Metropolis, Route Driver-Metropolis.
If you have a question that is related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top.
Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to provide quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
