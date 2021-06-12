From June 3-10, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Packaging & Loading Operator Job Calvert City, Merchandiser, Warehouse Associate, Patient Access Coordinator, Laborer, Career Coach, Project Manager, Plant Operator, Utility Locator Field Technician-Calvert City, Inventory Specialist-Murray, Security Officer — Upscale, Resident Assistant, Farmworker Graves County, Assembler, Mobile Associate — Retail Sales, Damage Prevention Technician, Service Center Manager, Territory Representative, Cashier, Office Clerk, Teacher Associate, Operator, Utility Locator Field Technician, Calvert City, Field Operations, Class A CDL — Regional Truck Driver, Cook, IT Support Technician, Executive Director, Deckhand, Sales Associate, Delivery Driver.
Pilgrim’s Pride will hold hiring events outside the Paducah Kentucky Career Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 15 and 29. Sign-on bonus and benefits offered, hiring production and truck drivers.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
