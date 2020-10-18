By SUN STAFF
From Oct. 7-14, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Resident Assistant — AL, Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant — PRN, Calvert City, KY, Characterization/Waste Engineer, Speech Language Pathologist — PRN Calvert City, KY, Non-Invasive Cardiology, Medical Technician, Tax Preparer-Mayfield, Registered Nurse, Preset Appointments Financial Sales Big-Mayfield, Peer Support Specialist-Mayfield, Hospitalist, Administrative Clerk-Mayfield, Team Truck Driver-Metropolis, Family Practice Physician, Remote Tax Expert I Seasonal, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Emergency Room Registered Nurse-Mayfield, Border Patrol Agent, Family Peer Support Specialist Sky — L-Mayfield, Courier-Mayfield, Urologist, Store Shift Lead-Benton, Bulk Tank Farm Supervisor-Calvert City, Crisis Rates Pcu Travel Nurse — Progressive Care Unit, Manager, Human Resources-Calvert City, Security Officer-Mayfield, Security Officer-Benton, Equipment Associate, Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Registered Nurse.
If you have a question related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to provide quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
