From March 24-31, the Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Television News Producer, News Associate Producer, TV News Associate Producer, Web Producer, Resident Assistant, Part Time Warehouse Teammate I (Order Builder), Help Desk Technician-Mayfield, Food Service Worker- 1st Shift hours may vary, Surveyor I/II — Paducah, KY, Shift Supervisor, RN Surgery Circulator-Full-time, 2nd shift (11a-7:30p) Holiday Call;
Furnace Production-Calvert City, CDL Driver-Calvert City, Delivery Driver, Insurance Agent, Client Relationship Consultant — Reidland Branch, Clinical Specialist Cardiac Rhythm Management, Supervisor-I/E-Calvert City, Patient Care Assistant, Med/Surg Registered Nurse, Machinist, Branch Management Trainee, Janitor, Lawn Care Worker, General Foreman-Benton, Operations Technician-Calvert City.
If you have a question related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to help provide quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs, listed visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
