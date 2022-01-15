Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Warehouse Specialist, Ultrasound Tech PRN, General Cleaner, Welder, Customer Site Packaging, Assembler, Shipping and Receiving Clerk/Counter Person/Delivery Truck Driver Home Daily CDL A, Sales Manager, Medical Assistant, Electrician- Livingston County, Warehouse Person (Loader), Construction Operator , Retail Associate Manager, Security Officer, Restaurant Manager, Assistant Operations Manager- Calvert City, Chemical Operator-Calvert City;
Delivery Driver/Driver Trainee (CDL & Non-CDL positions available), Department Supervisor- Retail Keyholder, Radiation Protection Engineer, Manager, Human Resources, Inventory Specialist — Murray, Laborer, Bookmobile Librarian- Graves County, Security Systems Administrator, Technician, Quality Assurance- Murray, Patient Care Customer Service Evenings & Weekends REMOTE, Plant Operator- Calvert City, Security Officer.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.