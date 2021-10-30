Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Medical Assistant Urgent Care, HVAC Specialist, Retail Management, Soils Lab Technician, Patient Care Customer Service Coordinator- Murray, Bank Teller, Patient Care Customer Service Evenings & Weekends Remote, Merchandiser, Bulk Driver, Deckhand, Chemical Operator- Calvert City, General Cleaner, HR Generalist, deputy jailer- Ballard County, Non-CDL Driver, Warehouse Supervisor, Cashiers, Contracts & Purchasing Administrator, Line Technician — Mayfield, RN Critical Care, Construction, Customer Site Warehouse Support, Director of Nursing, Prosthetist Orthotist or Orthotist Clinician, Human Resources Business Partner, Insurance Professional- Base Pay Option- Leads- Compensation For Training- No Experience Needed, CDL Driver- Local and OTR.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
