From Dec. 9-16, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Construction Materials Technician, Cashier — CASHI03399, Warehouse Lead, Retail Merchandiser — Part Time, Sales Associate-Hickory, Parts Delivery, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)-Mayfield, Respiratory Therapist-Mayfield, Distribution Clerk Prn-Mayfield, Operations Specialist, Extension Assistant For Horticulture, Service Technician-Metropolis, Laboratory Assistant-Mayfield, Environmental Services Aide-Mayfield, Endoscopy Registered Nurse-Mayfield, Dental Therapist-Benton, Janitor, Senior Project Controls Engineer, Community Outreach & Diversity Coordinator, Class A CDL Truck Driver-Benton, Network Technologist, Pharmacy Cashier, Retail Manager-Mayfield, Network Technologist-Kevil, Deckhand;
Loan Officer-Clinton, Intern-Columbus, Security Analyst, CT Technologist — FT — Sign on 5K Bonus (Rotate Holidays & take call), Educator II — Education — RN — FT, RN — Surgery — Days (On call required), Manager, Human Resources-Calvert City, Communications Specialist I — 2000024J, Termite Control Technician — Field Services Representative, Caregiver, Loader/Unloader, Youth Worker I.
If you have a question related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to help provide quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
