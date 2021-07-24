From July 14-21, the Kentucky Career Centers added these job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Plant Operator- Graves County, Resident Assistant, Assistant Store Manager Paducah, Office Manager, Production Supervisor, Security Officer — Custom Protection, Commissary Operations Team Member, Fiberglass Roller, Transporter (Full time) Trimmer, Warehouse Clerk Medical Supplies — Murray, Project Controls Engineer- Calvert City, Work Planner, Senior, COOK, Labor Pool — Murray Union, General Laborer- Livingston County, Delivery Driver I, Phlebotomist, Chemical Operator — Calvert City, Case Manager, Teacher Head Start, Administrative Assistant, CDL Class A Bulk Tanker Driver, Key holder, Painter/Patcher -Maintenance Technician, Mortgage Loan Coordinator, Legal Assistant/Admin.
There will be a regional job fair Aug. 4 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, to to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
