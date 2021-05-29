From May 19-26, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Nursing Assistant, Resident Assistant, Sales Assistant, Cook, Crisis and Essential Services Specialist, APRN PRN BHMG Primary Care, Room Service Associate, Supply Chain Specialist Job-Calvert City, Fleet Pilot, CDL Truck Driver, Crisis & Essential Transportation Specialist, Senior Geotechnical Engineer-Transportation, Administrative Assistant-Calvert City.
Pilgrim’s Pride will hold hiring events outside at the Kentucky Career Center Paducah from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 1, 15 and 29. Sign-on bonus and benefits offered, hiring production and truck drivers.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
