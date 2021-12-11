Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Class A CDL Driver, Heavy Equipment Operator — Livingston County, Warehouse Clerk-Calloway County, Medical Assistant, Account Executive, Farm Worker- Graves County, General Cleaner, Inventory Associates’
Training Specialist, Maintenance Technician, Administrative Asst Human Resources Recruiter (HR Recruiter) Generalist, Bank Teller, Patient Care Customer Service Evenings & Weekends Remote, Direct Support Professional, Assistant to Bookmobile Librarian- Graves County, Cook II, Bookkeeper, Director of Human Resources- Trigg County Collection Specialist, Production Associate, Multi-Media Journalist/News Reporter, Case Manager — Marshall County.
HIRING EVENTS
Allied Universal — seeking to fill several armed security guard positions for a local area business. Tuesday Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kentucky Career Center, 416 South 6th St., Paducah.
WIS International — seeking inventory associates, drivers and supervisors Wednesday Dec. 15, 10:a.m. to 4 p.m., Kentucky Career Center, 416 South 6th St., Paducah. Walk-ins are welcome, however, interested applicants are encouraged to apply online as interview spots tend to fill up quickly.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
