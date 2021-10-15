Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Route Sales Representative, Flex Officer Courier, Direct Support Professional, Washer Operator - FT-afternoons , Cook, Laborer, Restaurant Manager, Teachers & classroom aides, Procurement Specialist, Operator Technician Power Plant Joppa IL- Paducah KY, Medical Billing Customer Support Remote, Fiberglass Roller, Equipment Operator, Pharmacy Technician, Warehouse Associate, Office Clerk, Delivery Driver, Key holder Part-Time;
Patient Access Coordinator Urgent Care, Merchandising Supervisor, Medical Assistant, Cashier, Nursing Assistant, Commissary Operations Team Member, Store Manager -Mayfield, Assistant Store Manager - Calvert City, Bartender, Maintenance Manager, Dishwasher, Inbound Customer Service Representative Remote, Materials Shipping and Receiving Associate.
Kenlake is hosting a hiring event at Springhill Suites in Murray from 8-11 a.m. and 1-6 p.m on Oct. 20.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
