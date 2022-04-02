Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Phlebotomist Blood Bank, Maintenance Technician (Electrical), Medical Assistant, Supervisor-Customer Service Billing- Calvert City, Security Officer, Welder, Trainee — Operations- Livingston County, Production Helper, Medical Billing Customer Support- Murray, Farmworker- Calloway, Virtual Healthcare Collections Specialist- remote, Credentialing Specialist, Class a Truck Driver, Rural Postal Carrier Assistant- Metropolis, Illinois;
Food Management Managers, Assistant & Shift leaders, Grounds Worker, Water Treatment Plant Operator, Truck Driver — Home Daily — CDL A, Maintenance Instrument & Electrical Technician- Calvert City, Heavy Equipment Operator — Production Crew- Livingston County, Linehaul Deckhand — No Diploma or GED required, Bank Teller.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, go to http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
