From June 9-16, the Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Dispatcher II, Plant Manager, Laborer Administrative Assistant/Receptionist, Staff Plant Instrument Engineer Job — Calvert City, Dispatcher II General Clerk III, Bulk Liquid Team LH2 Driver, Warehouse Teammate I (Order Builder), Referral Coordinator, Cook, Bindery Cutter Operator — Mayfield, Auto Body Worker, Sales Rep, Plant Engineer I&E — Calvert City, Medical Equipment Service and Delivery Driver, Flexographic Pressman — Mayfield, Production Coordinator, Mobile Associate — Retail Sales, Assistant Manager, Field Technician, Pilot Plant Engineer — 2021 — 501 — Calvert City, Low Voltage Technician, Crew Member, Career Coach, Benefits Advisor
Pilgrim’s Pride is having a hiring event outside the Paducah Kentucky Career Center from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 29. Sign-on bonus and benefits offered, hiring production workers and truck drivers.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.