From June 3-10, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Warehouse Lead, Shift Production Supervisor, Healthcare Insurance Agent — Customer Service, Part Time Merchandiser/Stocker, Part Time Retail Merchandiser, 2020 Census Takers, Driver — Regional Truck Driver — Class A CDL-Mayfield, Field Service Representative, Resident Assistant — AL, Administrative Clerk-Mayfield, Sales Associate-Mayfield;
General Manager-Metropolis, Stocker, Reset Merchandiser, COVID-19 Maintenance, Driver, General Manager-Mayfield, Receiver, Cook-Metropolis, Department Specialist Hardware, Dental Laboratory Technician, Security Officer, Environmental Services Aide-Mayfield, Physician-Mayfield, Human Resources Supervisor-Mayfield, Contact Tracer-Benton.
If you have a question related to your specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link. Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form.
In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to help us serve you quicker.
The local Kentucky Career Centers are closed to in-person traffic.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.