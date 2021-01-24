From Jan. 13-20, the Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Medical Assistant — BHMG Bariatrics Paducah, RN (BHMG) PRN — Paducah, KY, Financial Operations Analyst II, Assembler, Electric Motor Controls-Mayfield, Surgical Technologist, Independent Representative — Kevil & La Center, Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Registered Nurse, Company Driver-Wingo, Dialysis Registered Nurse, Program Administration Support Coordinator, Retail Stocking Associate, Sales Manager, Feed Mill Utility-Mayfield, Assistant Manager, Coding Specialist, Territory Manager — LifeVest — Paducah, KY;
Housekeeper, Hair Stylist, Records Specialist — Kevil, Package Handler, Intern-Fancy Farm, Forklift Operator, Cashier, Regional Driver, Receiving Associate, Nurse Practitioner-Metropolis, Retail Sales Associate, Bulk Liquid Team LH2 Tanker Driver — $5K SIGN ON BONUS!!!!-Benton, Mechanical Engineer & Integrity Coordinator — Wickliffe, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Tax Associate, Caregiver-Benton.
If you have a question that is related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” for quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
