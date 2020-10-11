From Sept. 30-Oct. 7, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Senior Community Service and Employment Program (SCSEP), Driver — Regional Truck Driver — Class A CDL-Mayfield, Soils Lab Technician, shop employee, Resident Assistant — AL, Sales Trainee, Pest Technician Trainee, Resident Services Coordinator II, Part Time Warehouse Teammate I (Order Builder — Forklift), Resident Assistant — AL, Sales, Automotive Finance Manager, Field Based Community Health Worker-Mayfield, Caregiver-Mayfield, Training Coordinator, Chemical Engineering Co Op Program Spring/Summer-Calvert City, Cook-Mayfield, Sterile Processing Technician, Store Manager-Ledbetter, Designer — Kitchen/Bath, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Customer Service Representative-Metropolis, Registered Nurse, Delivery Driver-Metropolis, Assistant Manager-Metropolis, Patient Care Assistant, Phlebotomist, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Physician, Monitor Technician — Telemetry, Assistant Store Manager-Metropolis, Behavioral Health Technician II — Bhi, Call Center Supervisor, Road Mechanic, Alchemy Trainer-Mayfield, Evs Aide — Prn-Mayfield, Mental Health Technician-Mayfield, Characterization Coordinator, Accounts Receivable Representative, Manager In Training-Calvert City, Security Officer-Mayfield.
If you have a question related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one- or two-word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to allow quicker service.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
