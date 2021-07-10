From June 30 to July 7, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Mobile Maintenance Supervisor, Machine Operators, Direct Support Professional, Dining Room Host/Hostess, Assistant Store Manager Paducah, Utility Locator Field Technician — Calvert City, Material Handler, Customer Site Packaging, Account Executive, Safety & Health Specialist II or III, Cashier, Plant Operator, Fuel Delivery Driver;
General Cleaner (Hickman County Schools Day Shift FT), Assistant Plant Manager, Service Technician, Merchandiser, Welder, Community Support Specialist, Food Safety Quality Technician, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Lead Plant Operator, Route Sales Representative, Freight Operations Supervisor.
