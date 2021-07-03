From June 22-29, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Utility Worker-Night Shift, Bank Teller, Early Care Associate Head Start, Outreach Counselor, Resident Assistant, Security Officer, Outside Sales Representative, Orthotic Fitter Warehouse Material Handler, Production Supervisor, Maintenance Director, Elevator Manager — Hickman, Dump Truck Driver, Laboratory Technician — Murray;
Operation Technician — Calvert City, Supply Chain Specialist Job — Calvert City, Library Assistant — Graves County, Records Management, Project Support Associate, Executive Director, Cashiers, Patient Care Customer Service Coordinator — Murray, Laborer.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
