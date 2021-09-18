Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Sheet Metal Workers 110 Apprentice, Dump Truck Driver, Field Technician, Concrete Foreman — Graves County, Plant Production Worker, Restaurant Manager, Welder, Medical Assistant, Inventory Specialist- Murray.
Team Manager Plant Operator — Nights,- Calvert City, Mobile Maintenance- Livingston County, Payroll Specialist, General Laborer- Livingston, Cashier, PBX Operator, Account Manager, Delivery Driver I, Equipment Operator, Collections, Plant Manager.
For details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
