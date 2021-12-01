Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Customer Site Packaging, Patient Care Customer Service – Murray, Supply Chain Associate, Delivery Driver I, Assembler Bank Teller, Cashiers, Medical Assistant, Welder, Central Sterile Processing Tech , Detailer, Home Care Registered Nurse, Respiratory Therapist , Sales Trainee – Murray, Train Conductor, Orthotic Fitter, Production Worker, Class A CDL Driver.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.