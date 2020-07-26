From July 15- 22, the Kentucky Career Centers added the below job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Field Service Rep, OSP Project Manager-Wickliffe, Staff Process Engineer Job-Calvert City, Part Time Retail Merchandiser, Cleaner, Housekeeping, Service Installation Technician-Wickliffe, Cleaner, Full Time days -Calvert City, Full and Part Time Sales/Driver Positions-Mayfield, Physical Therapist-Mayfield, Tractor Trailer Driver-Milburn, Maintenance Director, Nurse Case Manager, Med/Surg Registered Nurse, Restaurant Shift Leader-Calvert City, Shift Leader — Retail-Calvert City;
Director Of Supply Chain-Mayfield, Catheterization Laboratory Technician, Production Worker, HVAC Branch Manager, Caregiver-Mayfield, Merchandiser, Housekeeper-Metropolis, Caregiver, Operations Supervisor, Manager In Training, Medical Assistant, Tire Technician-Calvert City, Laundry Worker-Metropolis, Affordable Housing Coordinator-Metropolis, Crew Member, Restaurant Cashier-Calvert City, Taxi Driver, Cook, Administrative Clerk-Mayfield.
For questions related to a specific unemployment case, go to the Kentucky Career Center website at https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx. Click the “Contact” link at the top right side of the webpage. On the next page you will see a red “Email your UI Question to: UI Questions” near the top. Click the “UI Questions” link.
Fill out the form on the next page for assistance and click on the blue “Submit” button at the bottom of the form. In the “What is your Unemployment Insurance claim question,” space, start with a one or two word heading about your question, such as “March Claim” or “ID Docs” to help us serve you quicker.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed. visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
