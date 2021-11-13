Kentucky Career Centers added job openings to its database for the regional employers. Some of the added jobs are listed below (Paducah unless noted otherwise noted):
Senior Community Service and Employment Program (SCSEP) Participant, Disaster Program Specialist, Deckhand, Concierge Banker I, Float Full-Time, Warehouse Clerk- Murray, Route Driver / Class B / $2,000 Sign-on Bonus!- Calvert City, Medical Billing Customer Support Remote, Direct Support Professional — Benton, Food Service Worker, Process Control Engineer, Courier, Equipment Operator, Low Voltage Technician, Medical Assistant, Assembler, Patient Access Coordinator, Radiation Protection Engineer, Real Estate Coordinator, Class A CDL Delivery Driver.
For more details, or to learn how to apply for the jobs listed, visit http://focuscareer.ky.gov/career.
