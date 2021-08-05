Both employers looking for employees — and prospective employees looking for employers — benefitted from Wednesday’s job fair at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in downtown Paducah.
The blending of employers and employee prospects was among the largest of job fairs in the Purchase region, said Mary Anne Medlock, business services liaison with the West Kentucky Workforce Board, the lead partner in the event.
“We’re overwhelmed by the turnout,” Medlock said. “I’ve talked to several of the employers and they are very pleased with the candidates they’ve seen.
“They’re excited about what comes next, when they dig into the applications and start interviewing folks. This has been a very good event. It’s a ‘win-win’ (for both sides).”
Business and industry representatives from eight different sectors staffed booths at the fair, which also featured a mobile career center where job-seekers could get help with things like resume-building and filling out applications.
“We’ve always done it (at other job fairs), but the difference is people came looking for that service,” Medlock said, suggesting advance publicity helped pique the interest of participants.
In fact, so many people came to the career center, located in the back of convention center space, that organizers texted job seekers attending the event when space was available. Medlock said there were about 435 job seekers at the event.
“Sometimes when we do these mobile career centers it’s hit-and-miss. I’m glad to see it’s being used,” she said.
Another job fair feature was representatives of the Four Rivers SHRM (Society for Human Resources Management) volunteering their time to evaluate resumes and answer other job-related questions.
A vaccine clinic was also featured, providing the Purchase Health Department an opportunity to promote vaccinations among the workforce.
Rachel Duncan, an HR recruiter for Marquette Transportation Company, was among the employer representatives participating in the fair.
“The river industry is hiring all the time. You are working out in the elements and it’s very hard labor. It takes the right person to be out there so we’re always looking for deckhands, engineers and wheelhouse employees in our vessels,” she said.
“Believe it or not, we’ve really picked up during COVID. You would’ve thought we’d slow down, but our transportation business has really picked up. We’re really trying to gear up to be fully stocked for all our vessels come the fall harvest.”
Paducah resident Jerome Dumas took advantage of the opportunity to see what job opportunities are available.
Dumas, 35, said he’s currently working two jobs and is looking for better benefits and better pay.
“I think we need more of this (job fair). I love it. It gives me opportunities to look for a better job,” he said.
“I’ve got some good leads. The main thing is benefits. A lot of places are talking about that. I think they understand that’s what we want. We want more and we want better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.