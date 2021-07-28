The Julian Carroll Convention Center will be filled with employers — and prospective employees — next Wednesday in what could be among the largest job fairs in the Purchase region.
The West Kentucky Workforce Board is the lead partner in the Aug. 4 job fair, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other sponsors include the city of Paducah, Four Rivers Society of Human Resource Managers, Greater Paducah Economic Development, Kentucky Career Center, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, The Paducah Sun and WPSD Local 6.
“We’re nearly full in terms of the number of employers in the space that we have,” said Mary Anne Medlock, business services liaison with the West Kentucky Workforce Board.
“We have a wide variety of employers from across the sectors and across the region who have registered. And, the jobs that we’re seeing (being offered) is everything from full-time jobs, part-time jobs, first jobs, post-retirement jobs, internships ... we’re seeing it all.”
Job information is not the only thing that will be available at the event.
“We are also having a vaccination clinic at the job fair,” Medlock said. “The Purchase Health Department and Baptist Health are volunteering to provide that service in the lobby at the convention center.”
Due to the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, “we’re working with all the entities to make sure we keep people safe,” she said, including social distancing.
“I haven’t heard of another job fair in Kentucky that also has a vaccine clinic.”
Employers interested in registering for the event should contact the customer experience department at Paducah City Hall, 270-444-8800.
Sandra Wilson, chamber president, said “One of the main comments we hear from our members is the need for more employees. This is our way of trying to help them to recruit new employees and just bring more attention to the need for having this job fair.”
While COVID-19 has certainly had an impact on employment, “we were in a worker shortage before the pandemic,” Medlock said. “The pandemic certainly plays into this, but I think it just demonstrates the strength of our local economy the amount of work that is available.”
Health care is among the largest sector of registrants seeking employees, Medlock said.
“There’s nurses and things like that, but there’s also a lot of positions that are non-medical pieces of health care that a lot of us have a hard time visualizing,” she said. “They are the backbone of health care and they help make the hands-on piece happen.”
The job fair promises to feature something for everyone.
“We’ve got everything from manufacturing, to construction, to transportation, retail, restaurant, hospitality, just a wide variety,” Medlock said.
There is also a number of employers who have indicated they are offering “second chance” employment, being willing to hire someone who may have something in their background that could be a barrier to being hired, such as a felon or someone in substance abuse recovery, Medlock said.
The workforce board conducts job fairs on a regular basis, depending on a community’s desire, she said.
“I think the last one we had was in 2019 with the city of Paducah, and we had a large turnout for that,” Medlock said.
However, based on the interest shown for next week’s event, “I think it has the capacity to be one of the largest job fairs we’ve ever done.”
A directory of the jobs being offered will be given to job-seekers attending the fair.
“Inside the booklet all the employers are listed along with the positions they are advertising, along with a listing of who are second-chance employers. And, they will be organized by sector,” Medlock said.
“That way if you’re just looking for a construction job, you don’t have to go hunt and find those employers,” she said.
