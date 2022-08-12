The West Kentucky Workforce Board is partnering with the city of Paducah, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and other organizations to bring together employers from across the region in a job fair Aug. 23.
The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in Paducah.
“We’ve already had 65 employers register and that number goes up every minute almost,” said Mary Anne Medlock, business services liason with the workforce board. “We anticipate that all of the booths we make available will be filled.”
A similar event last year was very successful, drawing in employers and prospects from all fields and backgrounds.
“We had 85 employers who registered to participate last year,and we had over 400 jobseekers who participated,” Medlock said.
“It was fun and we had over 100 people work on their resumes, too. And, it was exhausting. Imagine trying to navigate the logistics of all that’s involved. But it really was a good experience and employers were really pleased. We had one employer asked if we could do this again the next month.”
Last year was also the first time that WKWB worked alongside partners in order to expand their typical job fairs to a regional audience.
“We’ve convened an exceptional group of partners to offer this event,” said Sheila Clark, WKWB executive director. “Each partner is bringing a unique set of skills to help us focus on the needs of employers and educate job seekers about how to use a job fair to find employment.”
Partners in the job fair include the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, city of Paducah, Kentucky Career Center, McCracken County Fiscal Court, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, helping provide funding for the event.
“We have worked hand in hand with Mary Anne Medlock and the workforce board for a long time,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah chamber president. “This is just a great opportunity for us all to be woking together to help drive the area’s economic development.”
“The city of Paducah is proud to be a sponsor of the upcoming job fair,” Paducah Mayor George Bray said. “Last year’s job fair was a resounding success, and we are looking forward to building upon that success on Aug. 23rd. At few times in the history of our country has there been more need than now for employers and new hires to find each other.”
The job fair will also include many things to help job seekers to find and make the connections they need to find lasting employment.
“People and Job seekers will come in as we open and they’ll register for the event,” Medlock said. “They’ll have an opportunity to update their resume if they wish to or if they need a resume, we’ll have staff there who can help them with that. Most importantly, most employers don’t need a resume.They like to have something you can hand off to them but they don’t have to have a resume. Many of them want you to go and apply on their website, but if you give them a resume, that’s great.”
There will be a wide variety of companies participating.
“Then (after registering) you’ll go upstairs into the ballroom of the convention center, where all the employers will be set up and divided by sector,” Medlock said. “So if you are someone looking for a job in health care, you can go and visit those healthcare employers, or if you’re looking for a position in the river industry, you’ll be able to go and meet with those employers.”
Medlock enjoys doing these job fairs as they help to open people’s eyes to the jobs around them and what they are able to do.
“We try to make it very easy for the job seeker to understand the kinds of jobs that are available, because job titles have evolved,” she said.
“A lot of people don’t know what they (titles) mean anymore or what a specific job even does anymore. Grouping employers together with similar jobs helps the job seeker to be engaged and understand what is available.You have a chance to talk face-to-face with an employer who will talk to you about their company, their positions and everything that they’ve got going on and, hopefully, they’ll invite you to apply for them.”
Employers interested in registering for the event can do so at wkworkforce.work. Job seekers can register at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.