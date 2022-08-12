The West Kentucky Workforce Board is partnering with the city of Paducah, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and other organizations to bring together employers from across the region in a job fair Aug. 23.

The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in Paducah.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In