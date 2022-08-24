Tuesday’s West Kentucky Workforce Board Job Fair was a success, bringing employers and job seekers together at the event held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
The job fair, supported by a group of partners from around the region, brought in over a hundred employers and many more job seekers, with job openings ranging from cleaning services to health care, military and river-based jobs.
“We had 106 organizations and 101 different employers today with five nonprofits that help job seekers,” said Mary Anne Medlock, business services liaison with the workforce board. “We also had 352 job seekers today.”
Many of the employers had worked with the WKWB in the past.
“Our franchise owner, Nick Morris, has really good ties with the Paducah area,” said Nathan Atkins, an area manager for Office Pride Commercial Cleaning.
“Then, one of our area managers had the director of the career fair reach out to her and we all thought ‘hey, this would be a good idea to you know, spread awareness and just let people know what’s going on and that we are hiring.’ So we definitely wanted to get involved and we just jumped right in. We’ve already talked to several people today, and quite a few businesses that can help us build up and get our name out there. ”
“We’re hoping that some people will come through with their CDLs and we can hire some drivers today,” said Lori Hall, a human resources manager for Jim Smith Contracting. “We’re hoping to get a few applicants after all of this.”
Job seekers were very happy with the event, and how many employers were available in one place.
“I have been looking for a job since I was let go from my previous employment nine months ago,” said Jonah Magney, a job seeker at the event. “I was texted a link from a family member saying that this was happening. I’ve just been looking for something for a career. Something I can settle down on and start building my life around. I found a few things here that I’m looking further into.”
Many of the people helped by events like these are veterans and those in need.
“This event is very important for veterans,” said Chris Bright, veteran consultant at the West Kentucky Career Center. “I think it gives them a variety of different employers to come in and look for. Veterans come out with a lot of skills and different types of skill sets than civilians and it is awesome to go to a company that’s established and has a place for them to go. For them to get stability, they need to come out of the military and actually have a smooth transition into the local workforce and that’s what this gives them.”
Many of the employers were happy with the results of the event, according to Medlock
“We had a lot of positive comments from the employers,” she said. “They were talking about the fact that they were seeing people who were ready to go to work and had the skills that they were looking to find and they were really pleasantly surprised.”
WKWB is planning to have another event later.
“Yes, we’re planning to do this again next year,” Medlock said. “We’ll work with our partners to provide another event like this next year. We are already in the preliminary stages for planning a fair in the Graves County area probably in early November.”
Medlock wanted to emphasize the important role the participating partners — and the convention center staff — played in the success of Tuesday’s event.
“We are really proud of the environment,” she said. “We really appreciate not only our partners, but everything that the convention center did for us. They provided us an outstanding space and food and we were just so happy with the whole event.”
