PADNWS-08-24-22 JOB FAIR - PHOTO

Julien Robinson, at left, discusses a job opportunity at the Paducah Post Office with Ryan Godby. Tuesday’s job fair brought many people together in the interest of helping each other. During the event, 352 job seekers were able to talk with 106 potential employers.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG |

The Sun

Tuesday’s West Kentucky Workforce Board Job Fair was a success, bringing employers and job seekers together at the event held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.

The job fair, supported by a group of partners from around the region, brought in over a hundred employers and many more job seekers, with job openings ranging from cleaning services to health care, military and river-based jobs.

