BENTON — Joanne Nelson (Smith) O’Daniel, 85 of Benton, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home in Benton.
She was a homemaker and was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, Benton.
She was preceded in death her parents, Ray A. Smith and Maybelle (Nelson) Smith; her husband, Carl “Peanut” O’Daniel; one grandson, and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her children; Matt O’Daniel, Jenny Johnston, and Laura Dick, all of Benton; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with the Rev. K. Alan Miller and the Rev. Mark Thweatt officiating. Inurnment will follow the service in the Thompson Cemetery in Benton.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. on Monday at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Thompson Cemetery Fund or to First Missionary Baptist Church c/o Collier Funeral Home, P.O.Box 492, Benton, KY 42025.
