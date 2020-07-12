BARDWELL — Virginia Jo Hayes, 92, of Bardwell, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bardwell.
Jo was born in Carlisle County on March 27, 1928 to the late Milard Terry and Reba Edwards Terry.
Jo was a faithful member of Mississippi Baptist Church of Bardwell. She was also a member of the Night Owls Homemakers Club of Bardwell. Jo became a friend to everyone she met and was treasured by all who knew her. Throughout her life she was given many endearing nicknames, such as “Mama Jo”, “Jo Jo”, and “The Angel Food Cake Lady”. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and cherished every moment spent surrounded by her family.
Jo is survived by two daughters, Janice Terry of Bardwell and Lynn Hambrick (Charles) of Bardwell; one son, Terry Dale Hayes (Pam) of Bardwell; five grandchildren, Blair Terry, Ricky Hayes, Chad Hayes, Brad Hambrick and Greg Hambrick; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E.J. Hayes; her parents, Milard and Reba Terry; one brother, Stenson Terry; one son-in-law, Donny Terry and one great granddaughter, Ava Claire Hayes.
Funeral services for Jo will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Burnett and Rev. Shane Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Church. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Jo Hayes to the Mississippi Baptist Church Student Fund, in the care of James Howard Burpo: State Route 1501 Bardwell, KY 42023 and the Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center Arts and Crafts Department: 47 Margo Ave. Bardwell, KY 42023.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
