JOPPA, Ill. — Joppa Future Farmers of America members recently competed in the FFA Section 25 Ag Mechanics Competition at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.
There were five areas of mechanics at the contest.
Welding consisted of a flat weld joining two pieces together, with a written exam.
Ag power was a small engine diagnosis, part identification and exam.
Surveying involved using a level to find angles of benchmarks and slope, with an exam.
The carpentry area required finding the correct angle for a rafter, tool identification and exam.
The electricity portion required the contestant to wire a light switch or outlet, tool identification and an exam.
Team members and their placements are: Jaxon Mitchell, fifth-place in electricity; Brody Greer, second-place in construction; Sky Keeling, first-place in surveying; Ava Stephens, eighth-place in welding; and Gunner Johnson, ninth-place in ag power. The team placed fourth at the Virtual District 5 Horticulture contest hosted by SIU Carbondale on April 16. Members of the team are Cadence Mescher, Jordyn VanMeter, Hannah Wilkins, Stephens and Keeling.
In February, two members won in the Section 25 FFA Proficiency Awards. Greer was first in ag processing and advanced to the district competition. Bryan Walquist placed second in grain production.
