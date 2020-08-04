A Louisville-based developer, The Marian Group, made its case Monday to waive some parking requirements for its planned historic rehabilitation of the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School.
Jeremy Dyer, a developer with The Marian Group, addressed the Paducah Planning Commission during its Monday night meeting, when he displayed project renderings and went over various plans for the estimated $14.5 million redevelopment project at 401 Walter Jetton Blvd.
The project features 60 one-bedroom and two-bedroom housing units, restoration of the damaged symphony hall and partnerships with two nonprofits that specialize in performing arts and visual arts, including the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. Marian Group also plans to use state housing tax credits and state and federal historic tax credits to help finance the project, as previously reported by The Sun.
“We’re doing an innovative redevelopment project that is going to provide additional and diverse housing options, improve the local economy and preserve a historic piece of Paducah,” he said.
“This plan includes multiple uses that are more in line with the original use of the historical site and the planning goals of the city of Paducah — compared to the current residential only use … on the site today. We believe it’s time for another phase in the life of the Jetton Schoolhouse property and hope that it continues to serve the community and empower local artists for another 100 or so years to come.”
In his presentation, Dyer discussed Marian Group’s rezoning request from residential to B-3 general business zone, along with its request for a parking waiver variance on 471 parking spaces to 179 parking spaces. He explained it wouldn’t need that much parking.
“We believe that should be approved because, one, there will be a very limited number of the events that would require more parking than normally would be required, and the combination of the street parking that is directly adjacent to the building, and the on-site parking, will be plenty enough for normal activities and normal residential use,” he said.
According to its parking waiver statement, which is dated June 23, Marian Group projects it will need 179 spaces for the property’s planned uses. Those are broken down as 100 spaces for the symphony auditorium, nine for the artist space and 70 for the apartments.
It’s also identified more than 300 spaces within a 400-foot boundary from the property line, which include available on-site parking, on-street parking and potential shared lot parking.
Marian Group has gotten letters of intent with the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department and Paducah Independent School District regarding shared use agreements for overflow parking during special events at 1122 Adams St. and 1016 Adams St., respectively. The letters state they’re considered non-binding until a “mutually agreeable” shared use agreement is fully executed.
After discussion, the planning commission approved a motion to recommend a zoning change and parking waiver variance to the Paducah City Commission.
Tammara Tracy, the city’s planning director, told The Sun that the recommendation will go before the city commission at its Aug. 11 meeting. She also explained there are several steps in the project’s overall process, which includes pulling permits after the property’s sale is finalized. In recent interviews, Dyer and owner Franklin Mosko said Marian Group hoped to close on the Jetton property in September.
“It’s a great reuse of the property,” Tracy added. “It’s a wonderful example of how you can combine different financial tools to make these projects work and profitable.”
The entire meeting and Dyer’s presentation on the Jetton school project may be viewed on the city of Paducah’s YouTube page, paducahkygov.
