Jesse Adkison, 80, of Mayfield, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of the Northside Church of Christ, a 22 year Navy Veteran, retired Teacher at IET in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Veith Adkison; a daughter, Cynthia (Jack) Campbell, of Mayfield; two sons, Timothy (Belinda) Adkison, of Mayfield, and Michael Adkison, of Odesa, Ukraine; a brother, Kennon Adkison, of Boise, ID; 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 step granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and Thelma Frazier Adkison; step father, Oliver Coates; a son, Jeffrey Adkison; grandson, Justin Green; and a great grandson, Emmitt Pack.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Chris Kemp officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
