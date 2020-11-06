BENTON — Jerry R. York, age 76, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born on May 18, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Irvan and Lois York. He retired from General Tire and most recently worked alongside his wife for the last 14 years as custodians for CFSB.
Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church Benton. He, along with other men from the church, served by helping take care of the maintenance and repairs of houses and yards for members of the congregation or any other families in the community that were in need. He loved to go on cruises with his wife and travel, and together they were able to visit all 50 states.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Henderson York; one brother, Billy York (Mae) of Benton; one sister-in-law, Leona York of Oviedo, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Dyke; and one brother, Jimmie York.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Rev. Don Wilson and Rev. Mark Doom officiating. Burial will follow at Provine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Provine Cemetery Fund c/o David Culp, 115 Al York Rd., Benton, KY 42025.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family, please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
