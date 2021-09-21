MAYFIELD — Jerry Ishamel Steele, age 82, died at 11:47 Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.

The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Steele, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 21
Visitation
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 22
Service
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
10:00AM
Northside Church of Christ
771 Housman Street
Mayfield, KY 42066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In