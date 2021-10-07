SMITHLAND- Jerry Don McDaniel, 81, of Smithland, died at 5:40 am on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. McDaniel was a route manager for Pepsi Cola in Paducah, owner and operator of Big Mac Wholesale Company, and of the Methodist faith.
Jerry was an avid bowler, loved to hunt and fish and was a big UK fan.
He is survived by two sons, Jerry Ray McDaniel and wife Wendy of Reidland, Sandy Don McDaniel and wife Charlene of Reidland; one daughter, Myrna Meadows and husband Brian of Gilbertsville; one sister, Connie Shelton of Reidland; half-sister, Charlene Prento of New Orleans; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy (Taylor) McDaniel; parents, Romyel Price McDaniel and Myra Sue Dossett Blackman; one daughter, Nevada Sue McDaniel.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Jesse Rogers and Curtis Garner officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
