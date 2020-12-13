BENTON — Jerry Bennett, 82, of Benton, passed away on December 10, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center. He was a longtime member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Benton, and played an integral role in helping the search committee locate land for the new church to be built on. He was also known for his dedication to Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home and the care and compassion that he showed to the many families he served in Marshall County.
Jerry was born in Kings Mountain, Kentucky, on September 18, 1938, to the late Ray Bennett and Fern Rigney Bennett. On February 20, 1956, in Jellico, Tennessee, Jerry would marry the love of his life, Mary Burkhardt Bennett, and the two of them would begin creating the story of their lives over the next 63 years. He was a 1957 graduate of Somerset High School where he played football and also helped lead his high school basketball team to a championship that later led the team on to the hall of fame.
Jerry was a 1960 graduate of the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science and began his apprenticeship at O’Neil Funeral Home in Corbin, Kentucky. On June 24, 1960, Jerry received his Funeral Directors and Embalmers License. Shortly after he received his licenses, Otto Cann and Genoa Filbeck, reached out to Jerry offering him a position to come and work for Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home. Jerry and his wife, Mary, who was pregnant at the time with their second child, packed up all of their belongings and set out on their journey to Benton, Kentucky, to start a new chapter of their life.
Jerry would always tell Mary, “we’re only going to stay until I can make enough money and then move somewhere else.” In just a short amount of time, Jerry and Mary both ended up falling in love with Marshall County and the people who were a part of its community.
Early in his career at Filbeck-Cann he served as part of the Ambulance service that the funeral home was operating up until the county later took over this service. In the early 1970s, Jerry and Mary, along with Neal Tolbert and his wife, Elizabeth, had the opportunity to become partners together and share in the ownership of Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home. During this time he also served as the Coroner of Marshall County, President of the West Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, and a member of the Kentucky Funeral Directors Burial Association Board.
After almost 30 years of dedication to the funeral profession, Jerry and his wife, Mary, became the sole owners of Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home and he later received an award for over 50 years of service as a Kentucky Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer.
Jerry was an active supporter of Marshall County Schools, helping with their athletics programs, the Washington D.C. Bi-Centennial Band trip, and helped play an instrumental role in getting the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium built at the high school. He was an active member and former president of the Rotary Club of Marshall County where he received the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition and he was also a Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid U.K. Basketball fan, who always supported the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and also started the Jeff Bennett Memorial Scholarship Fund to be given to one graduate each year at Marshall County High School to attend Murray State University.
Over the years, Jerry’s generosity and compassion impacted many lives throughout the community. He would help out anyone who was in need, never wanting any credit in return.
He always had the ability to lend some encouraging words, offer up some advice, or be the voice of reason when you needed to hear it the most. During his life, his beliefs and values, that many of us still apply in the funeral profession, helped to elevate the level of care and attention that should be given to the families and people within the community.
Outside of his love of the funeral home, Jerry was also known for being a sharp dresser and someone who placed a great level of emphasis on his appearance. He always wanted his hair to be fixed just right, and to make sure he paired the perfect suit and tie together, and he was even known to enjoy the occasional manicure. More than anything else, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids who always held a special place in his heart.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Jean Bennett; two daughters, Beth Peck of Hopkinsville, and Jill Bennett of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, Darrell Bennett (Jean) of Ocala, Florida; two grandchildren, Bennett Peck Greene (Kalleb) of Hopkinsville, and Greer Peck of Hopkinsville; two great grandchildren, Tucker Peck and Mary-Collins Greene, both of Hopkinsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Jeff Bennett; his brother, Ron Bennett; and his parents.
The family would like to personally thank the caregivers who provided Jerry with an exceptional level of care and comfort during their time that they spent with him: Katie Cherry, Holly Hillman, Shawna Darnall, Cindy Humphrey, Diane King, Kim Riley, Linda Lampkins, and Lena Culp.
Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at First Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Alan Miller officiating with burial to follow at Benton Cemetery.
Funeral Services for Jerry will be available to watch live at 1 p.m. on the First Missionary Baptist Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/13357908669
1691/
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at First Missionary Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: First Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1280 Riley Rd, Benton, KY 42025; and Rock Steady Boxing Foundation, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within the facility at all times.
During this difficult time of Covid-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Jerry Bennett, please visit our Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.