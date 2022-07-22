The Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) has promoted Courtney Jeffries to full-time project coordinator.
Jeffries started working with ASAP in August of 2019 as a part-time youth coordinator but her involvement with the coalition began as an original member of the very first Youth Council group. Throughout the years she has been with ASAP, she has helped maintain the Youth Council, created media campaigns, updated and maintained the website, and managed social media presences for the Youth Council, along with the relationships she has formed with Mayfield and Graves County School systems.
“We are excited to announce that Ms. Courtney Jeffries has assumed her new position as program coordinator for the Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition,” said Nathan Kent, ASAP board chair and Mayfield Police chief.
“Courtney has years of experience working with and mentoring the youth of our community. Courtney brings unbridled enthusiasm to her work. Where her experience meets her work ethic, is the spark that drives the tireless schedule of events that keep our kids busy, productive, and substance free.”
According to Lauren Carr, program director, “Courtney was one of the first youth that was involved with the Graves County ASAP Youth Council back in 2015; she joined our staff in 2019 as a part-time youth assistant. I am so glad to see this come full circle and have her be our program coordinator. Courtney has shown extreme growth, very creative, and has a great rapport with our youth and community members. I can’t wait to see where she will take the program.”
The goals of the coalition are:
• To establish and strengthen the collaboration among Graves County ASAP’s partner organizations in support of the community’s effort to prevent and reduce youth substance use.
• To reduce substance use among youth in Mayfield and Graves County.
• And over time to reduce substance abuse among adults by addressing the issues in our community that increase substance abuse and promoting factors that reduce substance abuse.
The coalition plans to achieve its goals by implementing a comprehensive prevention strategy with parents, youth, and community partners.
The DFC Program was created by the Drug-Free Communities Act of 1997 and reauthorized by Congress in 2001 and 2006. Since 1998, ONDCP has awarded nearly 2,000 DFC grants to local communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Palau, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia.
To learn more about the Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, visit the organization’s website at www.gcasap.org.
