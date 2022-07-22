The Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) has promoted Courtney Jeffries to full-time project coordinator.

Jeffries started working with ASAP in August of 2019 as a part-time youth coordinator but her involvement with the coalition began as an original member of the very first Youth Council group. Throughout the years she has been with ASAP, she has helped maintain the Youth Council, created media campaigns, updated and maintained the website, and managed social media presences for the Youth Council, along with the relationships she has formed with Mayfield and Graves County School systems.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In