Many McCracken County families make it a tradition to stop by Paducah’s Jefferson Street neighborhood to enjoy Halloween festivities. The neighborhood residents are “excited” to have everyone back this year, according to the “Celebrate Halloween — Jefferson Street” Facebook page.
The annual event traditionally attracts large crowds of trick-or-treaters, but there were changes last year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and people were encouraged to trick or treat in their own neighborhoods for 2020.
This year, the trick-or-treat hours are scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, according to an announcement posted on the Facebook page. It also indicated that side streets from 19th to 27th streets will be closed, with 21st Street open to cross traffic.
Visitors are asked to be respectful of the listed time and to come only between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The participating residents will have a porch light on. Visitors are asked to keep this in mind, as not everyone participates.
