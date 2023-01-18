The Judicial Conduct Commission has requested additional time to file its brief in the appeal concerning former Judge Jamie Jameson.
The commission's attorney, Jeffrey Mando, filed the motion for an extension last week before the Kentucky Supreme Court. The JCC's brief had previously been due Tuesday.
In the filing, Mando requests a 21-day extension, which would set Feb. 7 as the new deadline.
Mando reasons that "other obligations necessitate" the request, including arguments in various appeals, motion briefing deadlines and other depositions previously scheduled.
Jameson previously received two extensions to file his own brief in the appeal, which stems from the commission's November order ruling he be removed as judge and disqualified for the current term.
Jameson lost his election bid to Andrea Moore, and has long maintained the JCC's investigation was used as a political tool by his election opponents.
He has also filed a challenge to the election in Marshall County Circuit Court, though no date has been set for a hearing in that case.
