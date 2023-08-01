More information is available about what led Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission to remove former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson from the bench. This, as the JCC sent further evidence of its reasoning to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Seven counts of misconduct were brought against Jameson last year. A hearing before the JCC followed in the fall, where Jameson and others testified. The JCC’s ultimate decision was to remove Jameson from the bench in November, calling him “unfit for office.”
Jameson appealed that decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court. In June, the Kentucky Supreme Court ordered the commission to send further evidence of its reasoning, saying it hadn’t provided enough. Friday was the deadline to send the supplemental findings.
The document is 122 pages long and Jameson is describing the document as unneeded and unprofessional. It begins with an overall timeline of Jameson’s alleged misconduct. It dates back more than seven years to a complaint in January 2016.
That was just after Jameson won his circuit court seat in the November 2015 election.
The complaint involved an outpatient substance abuse program and ended with a meeting between Jameson and the JCC.
In its filing, the JCC said, “no disciplinary action,” came from that meeting. But, it said it set the tone, because Jameson had been cautioned to, “stay in his lane.”
“What they mean by that is that judges shouldn’t get involved, going above and beyond, assisting with the drug problem in their community. I strongly disagree with that,” Jameson said.
It said Jameson, “did not heed the multiple warnings.”
Then, there’s evidence concerning issues with the community corrections board, which Jameson said “he and other local leaders had formed.”
The JCC said Jameson, “utilized the CCB to operate an ankle monitoring program.” The commission found that being a judge and heading that program was a conflict of interest. To back this up, it used Jameson’s own testimony from his 2022 misconduct hearing.
In the evidence filed, a JCC member asks Jameson if it would be uncomfortable for a person just sentenced by him to see Jameson’s name on the ankle monitor agreement.
Jameson responded, “I do ... I can see where that would be a reasonable perception.”
“I testified to — with regard to the ankle monitor issue. That in hindsight, if someone asked me, ‘Is there one thing you would criticize about your judgeship?’ ” Jameson said.
The documentation also outlines Jameson’s alleged mismanagement in the courtroom. It says Jameson abused contempt of court on multiple occasions.
It lists retaliation against a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office employee for allegedly leaking a video of Jameson walking around the courthouse in his underwear. Then it lists Jameson further pressuring former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe to not run the story.
On the stand during Jameson’s hearing, Lampe said it felt like intimidation, putting his job or the public radio at risk.
Despite the testimony, Jameson says the document is all opinion and politically motivated.
“Their whole plan was to launch these, you know, dozens and dozens of complaints that had no meat to them. Just that the quantity would cause concern,” said Jameson.
When asked who filed these complaints, Jameson wouldn’t give any names.
“I’m not going to — again, I think pointing fingers would be along those same lines and not be very Christian. They know who they are,” Jameson said.
In the final order, the commission listed all 15 judicial canons, or rules, it believes Jameson broke. Then, the commission stood on its decision to remove Jameson from office.
Jameson said that’s exactly what those unnamed people wanted.
“It was used in last year’s election. Unfortunately, it was successful by a small margin, but I’ve moved on to, you know, where God’s leading me,” Jameson said.
He intends to file a motion asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to not consider that filing in its decision.
If that motion is denied, Jameson and his attorney plan to file a formal response to the JCC’s brief. The JCC will have a month to submit its argument to address any additional issues it might have.
Then, the Kentucky Supreme Court will make final a decision on the appeal.
If Jameson wins his appeal, he said a lawsuit against the JCC is not out of the question, but it’s not something he wants to do.
