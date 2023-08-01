More information is available about what led Kentucky’s Judicial Conduct Commission to remove former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson from the bench. This, as the JCC sent further evidence of its reasoning to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Seven counts of misconduct were brought against Jameson last year. A hearing before the JCC followed in the fall, where Jameson and others testified. The JCC’s ultimate decision was to remove Jameson from the bench in November, calling him “unfit for office.”

