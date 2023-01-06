The Judicial Conduct Commission has not attempted to dismiss the charges against former Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson, an attorney for the commission said Thursday.
Jameson claimed in a news release Wednesday that the commission had “reopened” his case and attempted to dismiss the charges out of a desire to avoid a showdown at the Kentucky Supreme Court that Jameson predicted would go poorly for the JCC.
Jeffrey Mando, the attorney for the commission, said that claim was patently false, as the commission has done nothing of the kind.
Jameson based his assertion on a letter he provided, dated Dec. 19 and referencing JCC case number 2022-250.
The body of the letter reads, in its entirety:
“Dear Judge Jameson: At its last meeting, the Judicial Conduct Commission again considered the complaint filed against you.
“In light of the findings of Fact Conclusions of Law and Final Order, entered November 4, 2022, the Commission determined to take no action as the matter is moot. The matter is concluded.
“Please note that Dr. Joe E. Ellis recused from any consideration of this matter.”
The letter is signed by Executive Secretary Jimmy Shaffer.
Jameson indicated in text messages to The Sun that he believed the letter said “they will review their November 4 order …”
He said he was aware of no other complaints against him the letter could be referencing.
Mando said Thursday that the case referenced in the letter to Jameson involved different allegations than those involved in the November 4 order that found Jameson in violation of seven counts and ruled him removed and disqualified for the current term.
Jameson has appealed that ruling, and filed his brief before the Supreme Court last month.
Mando didn’t have the number of the case on appeal immediately available, and said he could not comment on the specific allegations involved in 2022-250, though he said that complaint was received “while the charges at issue were under way.”
In his news release, Jameson claimed he anticipated the JCC would attempt to dismiss the case for “mootness,” and called the purported dismissal an attempt “to get this matter out of the Supreme Court in order to avoid a negative outcome.”
In discussing the letter and the news release with The Sun over text messages, Jameson called the letter “very poorly written” but claimed “there’s nothing else they would’ve been reviewing.”
Of the commission, he said “they’re just not doing a good job at their job,” and claimed that, during his suspension hearings that he had to “educate multiple members on basic criminal law …”
Mando strongly denied Jameson’s claims in the news release, and said he plans to have the commission’s response brief in the appeal filed by the deadline of Jan. 17.
“In no way, shape or form has the commission decided to reopen the case against Judge Jameson. In no way, shape or form are they in any way backing off of their findings, which they drew from clear and convincing evidence at a week-long hearing,” Mando said.
“I find that press release to be rife with false and misleading statements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.