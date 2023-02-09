Editor’s note: The Sun previously characterized the JCC’s ruling as disqualifying Jameson for the term ending in 2022 and extending only through the next eight-year term. JCC attorney Jeff Mando clarified Wednesday that the order is written so as to rule Jameson permanently removed.
The former judge appealing his removal from office misinterpreted not only the regulations and purpose of the Judicial Conduct Commission, but the Kentucky Constitution itself, according to the JCC’s appeal brief.
The document, filed with the Kentucky Supreme Court Wednesday, takes aim at former Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson’s assertion in his appeal brief that the commission exceeded its authority, violated his constitutional rights and improperly arrived at its conclusions.
Jameson was ordered removed from office in November, shortly before the election he lost to now-42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Andrea Moore.
The removal followed nearly a week of hearings following which the JCC found that Jameson violated “a laundry list” of judicial conduct rules, including improper courtroom conduct, improper involvement in securing bids for an ankle monitoring program run by the nonprofit board of which he served as director, pressuring local attorneys and attempting to pressure a local media outlet, among other violations.
Jameson appealed that ruling, and requested oral arguments before the supreme court.
In his brief for the commission, the JCC’s attorney, Jeff Mando, also requests oral arguments, considering the case’s “notoriety … and the import of promoting public confidence in an impartial and independent judiciary …”
Much of the brief is spent reiterating the commission’s findings of fact and referencing supporting testimony and evidence, and noting that Jameson “conceded many of the operative facts in the Charges.”
Mando returns frequently to the point that, whether Jameson disagrees with the JCC’s conclusions is immaterial, as those conclusions were reached through “clear and convincing evidence” and mere disagreement with the interpretation of the facts isn’t grounds for an appeal.
Mando also notes that Jameson’s actions, “which were an affront to the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, merited permanent removal.”
While Jameson argued in his appeal that the commission — based on Jameson’s understanding of one line in the JCC’s findings of fact — admitted his actions were not in bad faith, Mando argues bad faith isn’t necessary to find a violation.
In his appeal brief, Jameson also argued that the JCC’s makeup — due to its inclusion of laypeople as voting members — is unconstitutional.
Mando counters in his brief that the composition is mandated by the Kentucky constitution itself and that the court has “repeatedly affirmed” its “multi-layered” function as constitutional.
Regarding Jameson’s claim that laypeople lack the experience necessary to make decisions with an impact on the property rights of a judge, Mando notes that litigants “have a constitutional right to the exact opposite. A cornerstone of the justice system is the jury, composed of (mostly) non-lawyer peers.”
Calling Jameson’s actions “an alarming and disturbing picture,” Mando notes “multiple occasions” on which Jameson was brought before the JCC and admonished between 2016 and 2021 and expresses concern regarding his “repeated denial of personal responsibility.”
“Integrity, independence, and impartiality are the lynchpins for an effective and functional judiciary. Judge Jameson’s violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct Rules were direct affronts to all three,” Mando concludes, requesting the supreme court affirm the JCC’s order.
