PADNWS-10-19-22 JAMESON - PHOTO

Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson testifies Tuesday at his Judicial Conduct Commission hearing under questioning by JCC attorney Jeffrey Mando.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

HOPKINSVILLE — When is a Community Corrections Board not a community corrections board?

That question was central to some of Judge Jamie Jameson’s arguments as he testified during most of the day Tuesday, as his suspension hearing in front of the Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) continued.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In