HOPKINSVILLE — When is a Community Corrections Board not a community corrections board?
That question was central to some of Judge Jamie Jameson’s arguments as he testified during most of the day Tuesday, as his suspension hearing in front of the Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) continued.
Jameson, currently suspended without pay as the commission considers further discipline for a slate of alleged ethical violations, first took the stand Monday evening, where he testified for about an hour-and-a-half regarding his role with the nonprofit 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board (CCB).
As he continued to testify Tuesday, the JCC’s attorney and the commission members focused on ways they saw the CCB not complying with the Kentucky statute governing community corrections boards.
Commission members noted that even in the CCB’s beginnings the board didn’t have the required number of directors, though the paperwork incorporating the board noted it was being filed under the KRS statute governing such boards.
Jameson said that over the course of time, his understanding of such boards changed, and said he believes that a community corrections board, as defined in the statute, isn’t an organization in itself, but essentially a status an organization must attain before applying for particular grants reserved for such organizations.
Jameson said he could have called the CCB anything else — like “Teddy’s Toys” — and it could operate the way it’s been run without running afoul of regulations for community corrections boards.
Jameson took the stand at 8:15 a.m., and concluded his testimony shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Testifying as a JCC witness, Jameson first faced questioning from attorney Jeffrey Mando on allegations of bid-rigging during the process of securing the CCB’s bid for its upstart ankle monitoring program using equipment from Track Group.
Mando asked about Jameson’s involvement in crafting request for proposal (RFP) documents that appeared specifically tailored to make Track Group the only equipment eligible for the bid.
Jameson said he wasn’t directly involved in crafting the final RFPs despite being involved in correspondence regarding them, often invoking former staff attorney Dominik Mikulcik as the preparer of documents.
He also said he believed Track Group was the only company that provided equipment that met statutory requirements for ankle monitoring, including immediate notification to guard against domestic violence situations.
Jameson faced extended, sharp questioning from JCC panelists following his direct examination.
Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Jeff Taylor focused on compliance with corrections board statutes, but also questioned Jameson about an invitation he sent to a fundraiser, despite judges being barred from fundraising.
“I probably shouldn’t have used the word ‘fundraiser,’ ” Jameson said of the message.
Glenn Acree, another appeals court judge, told Jameson he sees a Judge’s role like a pitcher in baseball, “to send the ball to a certain place.”
“You can’t be the catcher and the pitcher, can you,” he asked, referencing Jameson’s role in ordering defendants to a program where he served as president.
Jameson said the goal of his involvement was “get this thing going” and get to a point where he wasn’t involved anymore.
Acree also asked Jameson if he saw any conflict with helping craft an RFP that he would then be bidding on.
“Obviously not, or else I would have done something differently,” Jameson responded.
Acree mentioned an email from Jameson to a Track Group official that referenced an RFP “directed at utilizing your products.”
Jameson said he meant something more along the lines of “making sure you’re not excluded.”
Attorney and JCC member Carroll Redford noted that he keeps hearing a “common theme” that “what we see on paper is not what you meant.”
When 15th Judicial District Judge Elizabeth Chandler asked Jameson whether it was difficult to be impartial ordering ankle monitoring as a bond condition, while still being invested in the success of the ankle monitoring program.
Jameson said he sees that as the “biggest issue” and agreed there was an appearance of impropriety.
Judge Karen Thomas began by telling Jameson “you have to admit that this thing is a mess.”
Thomas questioned Jameson on various concerns including apparent shoddy record keeping, mingling funds between distinct programs in the same bank account, operating without getting local rules approved by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton, an apparent lack of knowledge as to how grants work, and his continued pointing to Mikulcik.
Whoever prepared the documents, she said, Jameson’s name was on them, making him responsible for their contents.
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry questioned Jameson regarding the opinion from the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) that circuit clerks should not be involved in collecting ankle monitoring funds for the CCB.
“Your testimony is that the Office of General Counsel that wrote it down and put it in bold didn’t mean it?”
Jameson responded that Calloway County Circuit Clerk Linda Avery was committed to helping with collecting the funds and contacted AOC again on her own, after which AOC put the functionality to collect the funds into the computer system.
Jameson said he felt like the opinion was a “wink-wink” situation.
The only other witness to testify Tuesday, Christine Pickett, said she worked as an extern in Jameson’s office, then as director of the CCB’s GPS monitoring program between 2020 and 2021.
One line of questioning involved her working on a grant that Jameson then submitted.
Pickett testified that during a very busy time of life she had been sent the grant to work on if she had the time, and she hadn’t felt she had the time to complete it, until the day it was due and she was told Jameson still wanted it done.
Pickett described a flurry of activity during which she filled out about 80% of the paperwork but had to send it to Jameson to finish because she didn’t have all the necessary information.
She recalled Jameson being angry, and a conversation that involved yelling and herself in tears. She said Jameson called again shortly afterward to smooth things over.
Pickett also testified regarding her role in overseeing the GPS monitoring including technical details, collecting and depositing checks and creating violation reports.
Near the end of the day, as Pickett had been testifying for more than two hours, JCC Chair Michael Sullivan chided Jameson multiple times for using cross-examination as a way to testify and asking Pickett questions she wasn’t an authority on.
The commission rested its case shortly before 6:15 p.m.
Jameson’s team will call its first witnesses this morning.
